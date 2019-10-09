Here are 12 local corn mazes to get lost in this fall

One of the best places to spend some time in the fall – and maybe get a little lost – is in a corn maze.

There’s no better way to see a corn maze than from the air, so Meteorologist T.J. Del Santo flew Sky Done 12 over 12 mazes of maize in the area.

The following corn mazes are listed in no particular order:

1. Escobar Farm, Portsmouth

This labyrinth of corn celebrates the armed forces: Army, Navy, Air Force, Marines and Coast Guard.

The maze – located within 8 acres of corn at Escobar’s Highland Farm – will keep you busy all afternoon. Just look at its size!

2. Frerichs Farm, Warren

There’s a lot going on at Frerichs Farm in Warren this fall, including pumpkin coach rides, scarecrow making and pumpkin weigh-offs.

The corn maze is relatively short, making it perfect for your little pumpkins. Also – don’t forget to visit the farm’s peacocks!

3. Four Town Farm in Seekonk, Swansea, Barrington and East Providence

You can pick the town you want to visit Four Town Farm in, but the corn maze is in Seekonk near the farm stand.

Designed for kids, the maze is free for visitors to get lost in.

In addition to the maze, the farm offers pumpkin rides and, of course, lots of fresh produce grown in four different towns.

4. Salisbury Farm, Johnston

Did you know the first modern-day corn maze was made in 1993 in Annville, Pennsylvania?

When Wayne Salisbury’s family heard about it they began creating corn mazes at Salisbury Farm in Johnston in 1998.

Wayne believes his maze was the first in Rhode Island. This year’s theme is called “Pumpkin Truckin’.”

The truck in the maze actually looks like Wayne’s farm truck (Don’t worry, you’ll see it when you visit).

Visitors can take a hayride, pick a pumpkin and feed the farm’s llama. There are plenty of ways to spend an afternoon at Salisbury Farm.

Don’t have time to visit in the afternoon? Salisbury also offers “Moonlight Mazes” so you can explore the rows and rows of corn under the stars.

5. Dame Farm, Johnston

On the other side of town from Salisbury is Dame Farm and their “A-Maize-ing Corn Maze.”

You can explore the 4 acres and 2 miles worth of trails in this maze.

If you find your way out, they have apple picking, pumpkin picking and sweets picking in their farmhouse.

6. Adam’s Farm, Cumberland

Flanked by beautiful fall foliage, the maze at Adam’s Farm has expanded by quite a bit since 2018.

Geared toward little ones, this maze is free for all visitors.

Finding your way out of the long paths of corn won’t be easy, but once you do, you can take a hayride back to the farm stand and visit with the “cutest farm animals.”

7. Spring Hill Sugar House, Exeter

Do you like apple cider, maple syrup, pumpkins and corn mazes?

Then you’ll have to visit the Spring Hill Sugar House in Exeter.

It’s a little off the beaten path, but worth the trip.

The corn maze this year is in the shape of a maple leaf and is quite a challenge.

The corn stalks within the maze are very high, so it’s difficult to jump up and see where you are. The owners told Eyewitness News that their pumpkin crop is “outstanding” this year.

8. Manfredi Farm, Westerly

The locals in Westerly know how much fun Manfredi Farm can be.

The farm offers large dirt piles for little ones to play with Tonka trucks, farm animals to feed and, of course, a giant corn maze to explore.

The Manfredi’s grew and sold sunflowers this year to help victims of Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

The sunflowers are gone, but the corn maze is ready! Be prepared to spend an hour or two here, especially if you are visiting with young children.

9. Clark Farms, South Kingstown

Clark Farm off Route 1 in South Kingstown always grows a beautiful maze of corn each year.

This year’s theme is “Atlantis, Lost City of Corn” – which is a great theme for a farm in a coastal town.

If you look closely, there is a turtle, fish, triton and a crown in this amazing maze of maize.

They also offer moonlight mazes with your flashlight, campfire s’mores, hot cider and hot chocolate.

Also, if you haven’t’ fired a corn cannon before, visiting Clark Farm will ensure you never have to wonder what it would be like.

10. Cucumber Hill Farm, Foster

While taking the drive out to Cucumber Hill Farm, don’t forget to check out the amazing fall foliage.

Whether you come in via Plainfield Pike, Route 6, Route 101 or 102, you’ll see autumn in all of its beautiful colors.

At Cucumber Hill Farm, there are acres upon acres of corn mazes, pumpkin patches and pony rides.

11. Confreda Farms, Cranston

Confreda Farms is so big, they have two corn mazes.

Owner Vinny Confreda told us that the best time of year to eat sweet corn is right now because warm days and cool nights make the sweet corn even sweeter.

That’s the theme this year for their day maze: Confreda’s Sweet Corn.Take a tractor ride out to the field and get lost in the sweet corn.

You’ll be near the pumpkin patch already, so pick up a nice gourd while you’re there.

12. Scary Acres, Confreda Farm

This maze is not meant for young children.

It might not be meant for some adults, too, because this is a scary maze – populated with actors and props ready to scare the boo out of you.

Confreda said his Scary Acres maze is a year-round endeavor. He has people brainstorming and developing new props in the winter for the next season.

This year, “the spirits have awoken, the zombies are hungry and the crazed freaks are loose.”

Enter at your own risk!