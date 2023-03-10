MASHANTUCKET, Conn. (WPRI) — Hell’s Kitchen is coming to Foxwoods Resort Casino this summer.

The restaurant, inspired by the hit television series starring Chef Gordon Ramsay, will offer an upscale dining experience.

“I’m thrilled to bring [Hells Kitchen] to Foxwoods Resorts Casino in the heart of New England,” Ramsay said.

This will be the sixth Hell’s Kitchen to open in the Untied States. The menu will be filled with signature dishes from the show, including beef wellington and sticky toffee pudding.

“We look forward to offering guests, foodies and fans of the hit show alike another unparalleled experience that continues to set Foxwoods apart as a premier travel destination,” Foxwoods Resort Casino President and CEO Jason Guyot said.

