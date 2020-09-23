Heavy and mysterious safe in Massachusetts is yours, if you can lift it

SOMERVILLE, Mass. (WPRI) — A group of Somerville friends who bought a condo to renovate and resell say there’s an unusual part of the home its eventual new owners may need to learn to love.

When Manoj Misra and his friends bought a condo on Otis Street, they didn’t know a massive 1,000-pound safe was inside.

“I tried to move it, and I was like ‘goodness me, I can’t do this,'” he said.

Misra says he doesn’t know what’s inside the safe, but he does know the woman who sold the condo owns a jewelry store — she claims there’s nothing inside.

“You never know,” Misra said.

So, Misra posted about the mysterious safe online, saying that whoever could move it out, could keep whatever might be inside.

Nearly 200 replies came in from people claiming they could move it out, and while some of the heavy-lifting hopefuls made it as far as the stairs, they got stuck and gave up.

There’s a reason Misra isn’t calling a professional to take out the safe. He says he was quoted $1,200 for it to be removed, and $500 just to open it.

Misra says he’s still hoping someone strong enough will come since the condo goes on the market Wednesday.

