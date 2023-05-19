PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Ethan James is more than ready for this Sunday.

The 10-year-old Coventry resident was thrilled to receive tickets to Taylor Swift’s “The Eras” tour at Gillette Stadium Friday afternoon.

James has spent a lot of time at Hasbro Children’s Hospital after being diagnosed with sickle cell anemia. He tells 12 News he can’t wait to go to the concert with his mom.

“I am very excited,” James beamed.

When asked what he plans to do at the concert, James’ answer was simple.

“Scream!” he shouted.

“This is his first concert,” his mom said. “I can’t wait to see how he reacts to the music.”

The tickets were gifted to James by Dunkin’ Donuts.