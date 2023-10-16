BOSTON (WPRI) — Benjamin Chang fulfilled a lifelong dream this past weekend.

The Harvard University senior rowed across the Charles River in a giant pumpkin, which he picked up from a farm in New Hampshire.

Chang and his friends wheeled the pumpkin to the riverbank Saturday morning before using a shovel to carve out a spot for him to sit.

Using an oar typically meant for a canoe, Chang then rowed from the Cambridge side of the river to the Boston side and back.

“To actually be in the water in a giant pumpkin was so much fun,” he said.

Chang said the pumpkin, which was quite buoyant, weighed roughly 1,500 pounds. His journey across the Charles River was chronicled via TikTok by WBZ NewsRadio’s Matt Shearer and WCVB.

It wasn’t just Chang who got to sit inside the extraordinary gourd.

Chang collected donations from roughly a dozen others, which he gave a chance to row the pumpkin along the shoreline. Those donations went specifically toward Harvard’s student-led bioengineering lab, which Chang is apart of.

“Seeing how excited and how strange of a feeling it was for other people to be inside this pumpkin was just as fun for me as being in it myself,” he said.