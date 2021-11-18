Hamilton announces digital lottery to win $10 tickets to the show

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — If you haven’t scored tickets to see Hamilton, you still have a chance.

The Providence Performing Arts Center (PPAC) announced a digital lottery to win tickets to the show will begin on Friday.

A limited number of tickets will be available for every performance at $10 each and the lottery will happen in two parts.

The first will open at 10 a.m. Friday and will close at noon on Wed. Nov. 24 for tickets to the first week of performances — Tuesday, Nov. 30 through Sunday, Dec. 5.

The second will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Nov. 26 and will close at noon on Thursday, Dec. 2 for the second week of performances — Tuesday, Dec. 7 through Sunday, Dec. 12.

If you win you will have two hours to claim and pay for the tickets.

Here’s how you can enter:

Use the official app for Hamilton, which is available for all iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Winners for the first week of performances will be sent an email and push notification between 1-4 p.m. on Nov. 24.

Winners for the second week of performances will be notified on Dec. 2 during the same timeframe.

No purchase necessary to enter or participate.

Each winning entrant may purchase up to two (2) tickets.

Only one entry per person; Repeat entries and disposable email addresses will be discarded.

Lottery tickets may be picked up at will call beginning two hours prior to the performance with a valid photo ID.

Lottery tickets will be void if resold.

Tickets are currently on sale on online or in person at the PPAC Box Office. Prices range from $69-$269.