The nostalgia-inducing buckets are coming back just in time for Halloween. (McDonald’s)

(WPRI) — Following weeks of anticipation, McDonald’s is officially bringing back a nostalgic Halloween classic.

For limited time, the fast-food chain will be serving Happy Meals in its iconic Halloween Pails, which first debuted back in 1986.

The plastic buckets come in three colors — white, orange or green — and feature one of three characters: McBoo, McPunk’n or McGoblin.

The Halloween-themed pails officially returned Tuesday and will be available through Halloween while supplies last.

The return of the Halloween Happy Meal comes on the heels of McDonald’s offering its first adult Happy Meals earlier this month.