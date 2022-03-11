EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — It’s Morphin’ time at some Southern New England comic shops.

Jason David Frank, better known as Tommy Oliver, the original Green Ranger from the Power Rangers, is making stops at small shops as part of his Power Ranger Protection Plan, which he created during the pandemic.

As a business owner himself, Frank said he understood the effects the pandemic was having on small businesses and the struggle to get Payroll Protection Program (PPP) loans.

That’s when he decided to create his own version of the PPP, as well as do a comic shop tour to help bring in customers and give fans a chance to meet him.

“The whole quarantine thing drove me crazy, so I decided to get on a motorcycle, hit the open road, drive by comic shops and said, ‘Hey, do you have green ranger books? Do you have any other comic books,?’ so I decided to just go buy and sign all the books and leave and they wanted me to come back, so I figured out a program,” he explained.

His Northeast tour started earlier this week up in New Hampshire, and he has been working his way south.

Frank will be at the Toy Vault at the Emerald Square Mall Friday night, then at the Warwick Mall on Monday.

Here’s how it works: fans get a “ticket” which acts as their number in line, then they will get a 10-minute alert when it’s time to meet Frank. Autographs and pictures will be available for purchase.

Even though the event end time says 5 p.m., Frank said he’ll stick around until the “last mask standing.” If you have a ticket to the event, you’ll meet him.

“I’ve got the best fans in the world,” he added. “It’s very exciting to see the older and little kids come as well.”

Once an event is over, Frank takes a portion of the proceeds and gives it to the shop. Merchandise is also left for the shops to help bring in revenue.