Goose visits mate daily at wildlife center as he recovers from surgery

BARNSTABLE, Mass. (WPRI) ─ The Canada goose whose love story went viral last week is on the mend.

The New England Wildlife Centers Cape Cod Branch took the goose, which staff members named Arnold, in after noticing he was walking with a limp and falling over.

After examining Arnold, the wildlife hospital discovered he had two open fractures on his foot and determined he would need surgery to repair the damage.

But Arnold wouldn’t go under the knife before his mate, which staff members named Amelia, had anything to say about it.

The morning of Arnold’s surgery, staff members heard a faint tapping at the door and noticed Amelia was trying to get inside.

Amelia waited for her mate at the door until after the surgery, when staff members let Arnold recover by the door next to her.

Since then, Amelia has visited the wildlife center each day to check on Arnold.

The wildlife center said Arnold is making progress and “is stronger every day.”

“We suspect he will be up and waddling in no time,” the wildlife hospital posted on its Facebook page.

For Amelia’s sake, staff members continue to care for Arnold near the doorway and have even set up a temporary pen so the two could enjoy a meal together.

“Arnold will remain inside our hospital while he finishes out his course of medications,” the wildlife center said. “Once his wounds are healed he will spend some time in an outdoor pen while he is acclimated and prepares for release.”

The wildlife center said anyone who wishes to help fund Arnold’s recovery or simply wishes to donate can do so by clicking here.