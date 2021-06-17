Google reveals list of most misspelled words for all 50 states

(WPRI) — When it comes to spelling, everyone seems to have at least one word that trips them up.
AT&T Experts reviewed the top searched “how to spell” words by state from March 24, 2020 to March 24, 2021 using Google Trends.
In Rhode Island, the most misspelled word was “separate.”
For Massachusetts, and 11 other states, the data revealed “quarantine” was the most misspelled word. Many people thought it was spelled “corn teen.”
Other words Americans had trouble with were:
- Coronavirus
- Favorite
- Pharoah
- Multiplication
- Which
New Yorkers, along with those in New Hampshire and Utah, also have difficulty spelling “definitely.”