(WPRI) — Good Humor quietly discontinued a tasty summertime staple last year, and fans are just realizing it now.

The ice cream maker confirmed that the Toasted Almond bar, which debuted back in the 1960s, is officially no more.

“Our Toasted Almond bars have unfortunately been discontinued,” Good Humor said in a social media post. “We apologize to our customers that may be disappointed by this news, but we’re excited to continue offering our customers a wide variety of treats available in stores and ice cream trucks.”

Good Humor actually axed the almond-coated vanilla ice cream bar last year, though customers appear to be just noticing it’s absence this summer.

The Toasted Almond bar’s demise may have been overshadowed by Klondike’s decision to discontinue the Choco Taco, which was announced around the same time.

Good Humor said there are no plans to bring back the Toasted Almond bar in the near future. The ice cream maker does offer an online form on its website where fans can request the return of their favorite discontinued treats.

Other ice cream treats on the discontinued list include The Great White, Bubble Play, Candy Center Crunch bar and 2 Ball Screwball.

The Strawberry Shortcake and Chocolate Éclair bars, which debuted alongside the Toasted Almond bar, are both still available.