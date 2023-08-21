NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The wait is almost over for the highly anticipated sequel to a Nickelodeon classic.

Good Burger 2, which was filmed in Rhode Island over the summer, is scheduled to be released this fall on Paramount+. The trailer for the movie was released Monday.

The original Good Burger movie, starring Kenan Thompson as Dexter and Kel Mitchell as Ed, was based off of a fast food skit on the Nickelodeon comedy series All That.

In the sequel, Dexter finds himself down on his luck. Ed happily gives Dexter his old job back at Good Burger, which now has a “zany new group of employees.”

The movie was primarily filmed at the old Friendly’s on Mineral Spring Avenue in North Providence. Providence, Warwick and East Greenwich are also expected to be featured in the film.

Production officially wrapped in late June. An exact date for the movie’s release has not yet been announced.

This isn’t the first high-profile sequel to be filmed in Rhode Island in recent years. Hocus Pocus 2 dropped on Disney+ last fall after filming for more than a year in the Ocean State.