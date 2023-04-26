PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island will soon become home of the good burger.

Good Burger 2, the highly-anticipated sequel to the 1997 Nickelodeon classic, will begin filming in the Ocean State next month, 12 News has learned.

The Rhode Island Film & Television Office confirmed in a social media post earlier this week that Boston Casting is in search of actors and extras or the movie.

The original Good Burger movie was based off of a fast food skit on the Nickelodeon comedy series All That.

Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, who starred in both the comedy series and movie, revealed on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last month that the sequel is in the works. That sequel is expected to be eventually released on the streaming service Paramount+.

It’s unclear exactly what the sequel will entail, other than that Thompson and Mitchell are reprising their roles as Dexter and Ed.

12 News has reached out to the Rhode Island Film & Television Office for more information but has not yet heard back.

This isn’t the first high-profile sequel to be filmed in Rhode Island in recent years. Hocus Pocus 2 dropped on Disney+ last fall after filming for more than a year in the Ocean State.