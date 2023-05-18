NORTH PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — “Welcome to Good Burger, home of the Good Burger. Can I take your order?”

The old Friendly’s on Mineral Spring Avenue was bustling Thursday for the first time since it closed in 2019 as filming got underway for “Good Burger 2.”

The vacant restaurant was transformed into the fast food joint from the 1997 Nickelodeon classic.

The original Good Burger movie, starring Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell, was based off of a fast food skit on the Nickelodeon comedy series All That.

In the sequel, Dexter finds himself down on his luck. Ed happily gives Dexter his old job back at Good Burger, which now has a “zany new group of employees.”

The Rhode Island Film and Television Office confirmed filming will also take place in Providence, Warwick and East Greenwich throughout the summer. The production is expected to wrap up in June.

The movie is being produced by Nickelodeon Studios and will eventually be released on the streaming service Paramount+.

This isn’t the first high-profile sequel to be filmed in Rhode Island in recent years. Hocus Pocus 2 dropped on Disney+ last fall after filming for more than a year in the Ocean State.