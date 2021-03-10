Golden retriever wears PPE to assist owner working in lab

CHICAGO (NewsNation Now) — A golden retriever in Illinois suits up in personal protective equipment (PPE) to help his owner, who’s a neuroscientist.

Sampson is a service dog to Joey Ramp, who works at the University of Illinois.

He has to wear the PPE in the lab, just like his owner, complete with a lab coat.

Sampson is the first canine ever to be granted access to the university’s chemistry lab.

Ramp began working with a service dog after battling a traumatic brain injury and developing post-traumatic stress disorder. She’s now also an advocate and consultant for disability services focusing on individuals with service dogs, PTSD and traumatic brain injuries.

NewsNation affiliate KRON contributed to this report.

