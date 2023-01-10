WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Out of the oven and straight to Southeastern New England, Girl Scout Cookie season has officially begun.

You can now support local Girl Scout troops by purchasing your favorite cookies including Thin Mints, Caramel deLites and Peanut Butter Patties. New to the iconic lineup this year is the Raspberry Rally, which is available for purchase online only.

The new approach to selling cookies online will help to “guide the evolution of the cookie program for the digital future,” according to Girl Scouts of Southeastern New England (GSSNE).

“We are laser-focused on ensuring that Girl Scouts is the most relevant, engaging, youth-centered and inclusive leadership development program available,” GSSNE CEO Dana Borrelli-Murray said.

Starting Feb. 17, customers can visit the Girl Scout Cookie Finder and enter their ZIP code to purchase cookies online from a local troop. You can also visit the website to find a booth near you or donate cookies to local causes.

“The Movement is designed to help youth discover their personal best and prepare for a positive future, connect with others in an increasingly diverse world, and take action to solve problems and improve their communities,” Borrelli-Murray said.

“The Girl Scout Cookie Program helps put profits back in the hands of youth, creates mechanisms for youth to be the decision-makers of how funding is spent, and to work both independently and as a team,” she added. “Additionally, they help GSSNE grow our programs so we can continue to provide amazing experiences for our Girl Scouts and volunteers.”