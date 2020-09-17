Gingerbread Oreos: Maybe the best way to kick off the holiday season

Don't Miss

by: Gary Boyer

Posted: / Updated:

(WFXR) — It’s beginning to look a lot like pumpkin-spiced — everything. But one holiday flavor is looking to get a little bit of attention — gingerbread!

The folks at Nabisco have decided to release a new, limited-edition flavor of their famed Oreo cookies.

Yes, you’ll be able to find the new gingerbread-flavored Oreos next to other popular flavors like Red Velvet, Lemon Creme, and Fudge Creme.

The new Gingerbread Oreos come in five different designs and are described as an original Oreo with two gingerbread wafers filled with the traditional Oreo creme and crunchy sugar crystals.

The new version is available for a limited time.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 9/15/2020: Maribeth Calabro

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour