Gillette Stadium’s ‘Magic of Lights’ drive-through display kicks off tonight

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — You may not be able to catch a game at Gillette Stadium this year, but you can catch the holiday spirit in a fun and safe way starting Friday.

In an effort to restore a sense of normalcy this holiday season, Gillette is offering a mile-long, drive-through lights display called “Magic of Lights.”

The experience features light displays using LED and digital animations and will feature a brand new Blizzard Tunnel and Magic of Lights favorites, including the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and the Night Before Christmas.

The display will be open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

Magic of Lights will run through Jan. 2, 2021.