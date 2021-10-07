Gillette Stadium’s ‘Magic of Lights’ drive-through display is back for the holidays

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium is once again offering a mile-long, drive-through lights display after a “record-breaking first stint in 2020.”

FunGuys Events announced Thursday the home of the New England Patriots will host the “Magic of Lights” drive-through holiday lights experience from Friday, Nov. 19 through Friday, Dec. 24.

The display will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and tickets can be purchased online starting at $40 per vehicle.

Guests will enjoy brand-new displays including Prehistoric Christmas, Big Foot Monster Trucks, and the Snow Flurry Tunnel, as well as Magic of Lights favorites including the 12 Days of Christmas, Toyland, and the Enchanting Tunnel of Lights.

New this year, “Magic of Lights” will also feature the Illuminating Mega Trees, boasting 40 feet of dancing lights synchronized to popular holiday tunes.

Tickets go on sale Thursday, Oct. 14 at 10 a.m. and can be found on the Magic of Lights website. Tickets will not be available for purchase at the gate.