FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — There’s only one more chance to experience Gillette Stadium’s mile-long, drive-through light display.

It was announced Thursday that the “Magic of Lights” will return for the last time ever from Friday, Nov. 18, through Saturday, Dec. 24.

The display will be open daily from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. and closed on select dates surrounding New England Patriots home games.

Organizers say guests will enjoy its signature displays including the 200-foot long Enchanting Tunnel of Lights, Candy Cane Lane, Toyland, 12 Days of Christmas, Prehistoric Christmas with life-sized dinosaurs celebrating the season and BigFoot Monster Truck.

New this year, the event will feature a 32-foot tall animated Barbie, as well as dazzling, dancing displays synchronized to popular holiday tunes.

Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. and, for a limited time, are $15 per car. They can be purchased on the Magic of Lights website and will not be available at the gate.