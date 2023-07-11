FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — Gillette Stadium is more than halfway through its $250-million facelift.

Kraft Sports + Entertainment described the renovations as “…the most widespread transformational improvements and investments made to the stadium since its opening in 2002.”

Gillette Stadium recently unveiled its new curved-radius video board, which measures 22,200 square feet. The massive high-definition display, located on the north end of Gillette, is the largest outdoor stadium video board in the country, and is five times the size of the one it replaced.

The new display, in combination with the south end video board, allows fans to view more than three times the square footage of the previous ones.

The renovations also include the installation of a new signature lighthouse, featuring a 360-degree observation deck with views of the entire stadium and Patriot Place, as well as the Boston and Providence skylines.

The fully operational 22-story lighthouse “…will serve as a regional beacon for the community,” according to Kraft Sports + Entertainment.

Gillette Stadium’s main entrance has moved to Enel Plaza, which was expanded and reimagined to welcome fans and provide them with direct access to the main concourse.

The west and east sides of Gillette Stadium have also been connected to give fans 360-degree access on all three levels, as opposed to just on the main concourse.

The main concourse itself has undertaken some of the most dramatic renovations inside the stadium, according to Kraft Sports + Entertainment. In addition to three glass-enclosed markets, the main concourse now boasts two walk-up bars, a self-pouring beer kiosk, additional restrooms and a variety of new food offerings.

“Throughout the planning of this project, we worked hard to positively impact every guest that comes to Gillette Stadium,” Kraft Sports + Entertainment’s Jim Nolan said. “From arrival to departure … the fan journey has been enhanced.”

The Row of Honor has also been expanded and remodeled as a way for Gillette Stadium to continuing honoring those who serve.

The enhancements come amid a historic concert season for Gillette Stadium, which has so far hosted record-breaking performances by Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. The annual Army-Navy game will also take place at Gillette Stadium in December.

The renovations, which started back in January 2022, are scheduled to be completed just in time for the New England Patriots’ home opener on Sept. 10.