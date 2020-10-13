Gillette Stadium brightening the holidays with drive through lights display

Courtesy of Magic of Lights

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — In an effort to restore a sense of normalcy this holiday season, Gillette Stadium will be offering a mile-long, drive-through lights display.

FunGuys Events announced Tuesday the home of the New England Patriots will host the “Magic of Lights” drive-through holiday lights experience from November 13, 2020 to January 2, 2021.

The display will be open from dusk to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from dusk to 11 p.m. on Fridays and Saturdays.

The experience features light displays using LED and digital animations and will feature a brand new Blizzard Tunnel and Magic of Lights favorites, including the 12 Days of Christmas, Winter Wonderland and the Night Before Christmas.

Tickets go on sale Friday and can be found on Magic of Lights website.

