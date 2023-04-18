PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A giant-sized replica of a Rhode Island seafood staple will soon be on display at four major airports across the country.

Stuffies, which are quahogs stuffed with breadcrumbs and herbs, will likely be installed at airports in Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta and Baltimore as part of a destination tourism campaign.

Rhode Island Commerce spokeswoman Lindsay Russell told 12 News the dimensions of the stuffies have not been finalized but they will be large in scale.

“The thing is, people don’t know what [the stuffie] is,” Russell said. “Calamari is common but the thought process is to highlight something as unique as the stuffie so people will want to learn more about it.”

A rendering shows the stuffie accompanied by a Rhode Island banner.

While the pricing of the giant stuffie installations is not known, the cost will be part of a $4.5 million marketing campaign, according to Russell.