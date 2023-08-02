LINCOLN, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Island’s next destination tourism campaign is almost done cooking.

R.I. Commerce tells 12 News that Lincoln-based Lance Industries is in the process of crafting massive stuffie sculptures.

The stuffies, which are quahogs stuffed with breadcrumbs and herbs, were initially supposed to be completed two months ago, but R.I. Commerce said the process has been slightly delayed due to production lead times and airport approval processes.

The sculptures will eventually be placed in four major airports across the country, including in Los Angeles, Detroit, Atlanta and Baltimore. The stuffies will be accompanied by a banner urging tourists to visit the Ocean State.

The stuffies will likely be installed later this year, according to R.I. Commerce.

In the meantime, R.I. Commerce has launched an augmented reality experience at the four airports in place of the stuffies. Travelers who participate in the experience can enter to win a trip to Rhode Island via a QR code, take selfies and receive seven free digital postcards to share on social media.

R.I. Commerce said so far, more than 6,800 travelers have interacted with the experience.