PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — A giant-sized replica of a Rhode Island seafood staple is about to make its way across the country.

Rhode Island Commerce said stuffies — quahogs stuffed with breadcrumbs and herbs — will be installed in four major airports to encourage travelers to visit the Ocean State.

The first one will be installed in Detroit on Saturday, followed by Atlanta, Baltimore, and Los Angeles over the next three months.

(Courtesy: R.I. Commerce)

Each stuffie display will be paired with an oversized bottle of hot sauce and an image of a fisherman holding a fresh haul in an embedded monitor.

“Rhode Island boasts a diverse and award-winning culinary scene and many cultural and historical attractions,” Gov. Dan McKee said. “By bringing a little bit of the Ocean State to our direct fly markets across the country, we are working to increase tourism to Rhode Island which in turn supports our small businesses and continues our economic momentum.”

Quahogging, also known as clamming, plays an essential role in Rhode Island, helping in the growth of its $5 billion Blue Economy, according to McKee’s office.