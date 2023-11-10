SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Kraft delivered a giant jar of its Real Mayo to Merriam-Webster in Springfield on Tuesday, but why?

According to a spokesperson from Kraft Real Mayo, the unexpected delivery on Tuesday is an effort to make the word “moist” Merriam-Webster’s Word of the Year. According to the Urban Dictionary, the word moist has a bad rap which says it’s “a word people pretend to hate because the internet told them to.”

Kraft wants to bring awareness that the word moist “is actually delicious, smooth and luscious – just like Kraft Real mayo.”

“I think it’s funny, it’s like to lighten up the mood, we need that around this time. I think it will catch a lot of people’s attention,” said Shelya Owens of Springfield.

It stands over 8 feet tall and will be outside Merriam-Webster’s headquarters until Friday. It is made with reinforced steel and filled with hundreds of pounds of sandbags, and not real mayo.

The back of the jar outside Merriam-Webster’s headquarters on Federal Street in Springfield reads:

“Dear Dictionary Gatekeepers,

Here is a 2023 pound jar of Kraft Real Mayo asa the Moist Maker, aka the Moistiest. For years, we’ve watched “moist” be degraded by the internet… the media deeming it “universally” hated. We won’t let this slander go on any longer! Our mayo is indisputable evidence that moist is a great word, and that every meal is better moist! Since you’ve done nothing to redeem its true meaning, we’ll keep searching “moist” and hack your competition. With America’s help, we’ll make Moist your Word of the Year. Moistly, Kraft Real Mayo”

According to Merriam-Webster, the word moist is defined as “slightly or moderately wet.” “Gaslighting” — mind manipulating, grossly misleading, downright deceitful — was Merriam-Webster’s word of 2022.

22News tried several attempts to contact Merriam-Webster however they have not released any statement at this time.