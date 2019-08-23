Live Now /
Giant 26-pound cat up for adoption at Philadelphia shelter

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (CBS17.com) — Here’s something you don’t see every day. A cat weighing approximately 26-pounds is looking for a home — preferably one with enough room to house the hunk of love.

“BeeJay” or “Mister B” is a domestic short-hair tabby cat. The cat’s unusual size makes him roughly three times as big as a “normal-sized” house cat.

The Morris Animal Refuge in Philadelphia posted a photo on Thursday announcing he’s looking for a home and this big boy has since gone viral.

OMG, big boi Mr. B is a CHONK. He’s a chonk of a chonk. He redefines the term. Can you guess how much he weighs? More…

Posted by Morris Animal Refuge on Thursday, August 22, 2019

The refuge Friday posted that it has been overwhelmed by the number of people wanting to adopt Mr. B. However, he still needs a more thorough check-up from the veterinarian and he’s not ready to go to his forever home quite yet.

Mr. B Update:We are overwhelmed by the number of wonderful people ready to give Mr. B his fur-ever home! We are…

Posted by Morris Animal Refuge on Friday, August 23, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

