Generous donation helps Warwick family meet $20K fundraising goal for charity

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Lewis family’s holiday light display at their home on Shenandoah Road in Warwick not only gets people in the Christmas spirit, it also raises money for different charities.

Earlier this month, during our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, Everett Lewis mentioned they had raised nearly $17,000 since 2012 and hoped to reach the $20,000 milestone this year.

On Thursday — that goal was achieved thanks to one generous donor who dropped off a check for $3,000.

The money will go to this year’s beneficiary, The Autism Project of Rhode Island.

Donations are still being collected, and the Lewis family’s display will be lit every night through New Year’s Eve.

Visit their website to learn more, and watch Holiday Rhode: A 12 on 12 Digital Original for more heartwarming and inspirational stories from around the state.