Generous donation helps Warwick family meet $20K fundraising goal for charity

Don't Miss

by: ,

Posted: / Updated:

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — The Lewis family’s holiday light display at their home on Shenandoah Road in Warwick not only gets people in the Christmas spirit, it also raises money for different charities.

Earlier this month, during our latest 12 on 12 Digital Original, Everett Lewis mentioned they had raised nearly $17,000 since 2012 and hoped to reach the $20,000 milestone this year.

On Thursday — that goal was achieved thanks to one generous donor who dropped off a check for $3,000.

The money will go to this year’s beneficiary, The Autism Project of Rhode Island.

Donations are still being collected, and the Lewis family’s display will be lit every night through New Year’s Eve.

Visit their website to learn more, and watch Holiday Rhode: A 12 on 12 Digital Original for more heartwarming and inspirational stories from around the state.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Providence

PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

12 Charity Connection: Holiday Giving

More 12 Charity Connections

Dan Yorke State of Mind

DYSOM 12/3/2021: Rep. Brandon Potter, (D) District 16

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams
Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

Community Events & Happenings

More Community