WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Rhode Islanders now have yet another option to choose from when it comes to license plates.

The Gaspee Days Committee says its license plate is finally going into production.

In a Facebook post, the committee said that 568 people have ordered a passenger plate over the last 12 weeks, which was enough to go to print.

The plate features artwork by Rhode Island artist Karl Doerflinger’s “The Burning of the Gaspee.”

Anyone interested in purchasing their own Gaspee Days plate can do so through the committee until Friday. After that, the Rhode Island Department of Motor Vehicles will take over at a later date.

The plate costs $42.5, with about half of the money going to the Gaspee Days Committee.