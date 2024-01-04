MIDDLETOWN, R.I. (WPRI) — Aquidneck Island’s only multi-screen move theater will soon be transformed into an indoor and outdoor pickleball entertainment hub, 12 News has learned.

Newport Pickleball will eventually replace Island Cinemas 10 after it closes later this month. It is expected to open sometime this summer.

The new facility will feature 11 pickleball courts and private event space, as well as a restaurant, sports bar and lounge.

Newport Pickleball founders John Theberge and Chuck Irving said the new facility will be “a game-changer” for pickleball enthusiasts.

Newport Pickleball (Courtesy: John Theberge) Newport Pickleball (Courtesy: John Theberge)

“We are thrilled to bring this world-class pickleball facility to Aquidneck Island,” Theberge said. “Our goal is to create a hub for the island community, where players can come together year-round to enjoy this hugely popular, multi-generational sport and forge lasting connections in the community.”

The pickleball courts will offer “ample space and noise controls” for players to enjoy the fast-growing sport.

“We believe this will contribute to the enormous demand for noise-controlled court space and enhance Aquidneck Island’s social fabric and local entertainment options,” Irving said.

“We intend to continue the site’s long tradition of being a fun and active gathering place, as it was most recently the theater and a bowling alley before that,” Theberge added, referring to Island Cinemas 10.

Anyone interested in securing an individual or family membership to Newport Pickleball will eventually be able to do so online. An exact opening date for the facility has not yet been set.