Fundraiser for Warwick dog goes viral; family beyond thankful

WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — A GoFundMe page set up to raise money for a family pet has gone viral, now the Warwick family is sharing their story.

Barbara & Daniel Gelpieryn tell us they rescued 7-year-old Molly from Texas.

Molly is a Pit Bull mix and is roughly 6-7 years old.

The Gelpiern’s told Eyewitness News, Molly was in rough shape when they received her, but they wanted to give her the loving home she deserved.

Molly soon showed signs of discomfort walking and a series of x-rays discovered bb bullets in both of her hind legs.

Photo Courtesy: Barbra Gelpieryn, photo shows bb bullets lodged in Molly’s hind legs.

With medical bills climbing into the thousands of dollars, the couple took to GoFundMe to supplement the cost.

“We had the idea to do the GoFundMe, we set it up and got around $500 from mostly family and friends,” said Daniel Gelpieryn.

Gelpieryn’s daughter had reached out to an influencer on Twitter to share their story, and they did.

This is Molly. She was rescued two months ago. Her first check-pup revealed pellets in her legs. Likely the result of being shot at some point. Despite her trauma she loves like crazy, and you can help her get the surgery to remove the metal below. 13/10https://t.co/RmNwOJiha0 pic.twitter.com/rVYaAcwvDQ — WeRateDogs™ (@dog_rates) August 16, 2019

Within minutes the donations came pouring in.

“In 31-minutes it hit the goal of $5,000,” said Barbara Gelpieryn. “Within an hour we hit $6,000.”

Molly is slowly getting back to her normal self, despite a 10-inch incision in her leg, and 20 staples.

Molly’s owners told us many of the donations were between 5 and 10 dollars. It might not sound like much, but, it did add up.

Barbara says what might not be a significant amount to you, could be for someone else.

Molly is expected to undergo another surgery to remove three teeth. We are told she will make a full recovery.

“It’s really heartwarming to know that people do care,” said Barbara.

Daniel & Barbara Gelpieryn of Warwick, RI and their 7-year-old Pit Bull mix Molly.

The Gelpieryn Family thanks everyone who donated to them.