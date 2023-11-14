BOSTON (WPRI) — You can now order yourself a “half-caf, double tall, easy hazelnut, non-fat, no foam with whip, extra hot latte.”

Central Perk coffeehouse, based on the popular hangout spot in “Friends” is officially opening its first-ever location in Boston at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The shop on Newbury Street is modeled after the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

While you wait to take a seat on the iconic orange couch, the shop says you can order its premium coffee products on its website — all named after memorable quotes from the show.

There’s “How You Doin’?” for medium roast; “Pivot Blend” for medium dark roast; “We Were on a ‘Coffee’ Break” for dark roast; “Gunther! Espresso” for espresso; “Oh.My.Gawd!” for cold brew; and “Moo Point” for decaf.

The coffee is “enjoyed best with F.R.I.E.N.D.S.”