BOSTON (WPRI) — You can now order yourself a “half-caf, double tall, easy hazelnut, non-fat, no foam with whip, extra hot latte.”

Central Perk coffeehouse, based on the popular hangout spot in “Friends” is officially opening its first-ever location in Boston at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The shop on Newbury Street is modeled after the show’s set within a modern, fully functioning coffeehouse.

While you wait to take a seat on the iconic orange couch, the shop says you can order its premium coffee products on its website — all named after memorable quotes from the show.

There’s “How You Doin’?” for medium roast; “Pivot Blend” for medium dark roast; “We Were on a ‘Coffee’ Break” for dark roast; “Gunther! Espresso” for espresso; “Oh.My.Gawd!” for cold brew; and “Moo Point” for decaf.

The coffee is “enjoyed best with F.R.I.E.N.D.S.”

1999 Matt Le Blanc, Matthew Perry, Courteney Cox, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, And Lisa Kudrow Star In The Latest Season Of “Friends.” (Photo By Getty Images)