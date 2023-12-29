(WPRI) — The Department of Conservation and Recreation in Massachusetts is having its 33rd annual free guided First Day Hike on New Year’s Day.

The initiative, which takes place at 13 state parks across the Bay State, was created to encourage the public to hike all year round in Massachusetts.

“First Day Hikes brings people of all ages, backgrounds, and demographics together with a common goal of starting their year off at our state parks,” said Gov. Maura Healey. “We are proud to continue this cherished tradition that encourages communities to come together, take in fresh air, and experience the beauty of our state.”

Below is a list of the parks you can walk a guided hike:

CENTRAL

Blackstone River and Canal Heritage State Park – 10 a.m. (287 Oak Street, Uxbridge: 2-mile hike) *Closest to Rhode Island Residents*

(287 Oak Street, Uxbridge: 2-mile hike) *Closest to Rhode Island Residents* Dunn State Park – 10 a.m. (289 Pearl Street, Gardner: 1.5-mile hike)

(289 Pearl Street, Gardner: 1.5-mile hike) Willard Brook State Forest – 10 a.m. (599 Main Street, Townsend: 1.5-mile hike)

(599 Main Street, Townsend: 1.5-mile hike) Wachusett Reservoir – 11 a.m. (167 Temple Street (Rt 140), West Boylston: 2-mile hike)

NORTH

Breakheart Reservation – 10 a.m. (177 Forest Street, Saugus: 2–3-mile hike)

(177 Forest Street, Saugus: 2–3-mile hike) Halibut Point State Park – 10 a.m. (4 Gott Avenue, Rockport: 3-mile hike)

(4 Gott Avenue, Rockport: 3-mile hike) Middlesex Fells Reservation – 10 a.m. (4 Woodland Road, Stoneham: 1.5- or 3-mile hikes and bike ride)

(4 Woodland Road, Stoneham: 1.5- or 3-mile hikes and bike ride) Walden Pond State Reservation – 12 p.m. (915 Walden Street, Concord: 1 mile hike)

SOUTH

Waquoit Bay National Estuarine Research Reserve – 10 a.m. (131 Waquoit Highway, East Falmouth: 1 mile hike)

(131 Waquoit Highway, East Falmouth: 1 mile hike) Blue Hills Reservation – 12 p.m. (840 Hillside Street, Milton)

WEST

Great Falls Discovery Center – 1 p.m. (2 Avenue A, Turners Falls: 3-mile hike)

(2 Avenue A, Turners Falls: 3-mile hike) Chester Blandford State Forest – 10 a.m. (631 U.S. Route 20, Chester: 2-mile hike)

(631 U.S. Route 20, Chester: 2-mile hike) Mount Greylock State Reservation – 10 a.m. (30 Rockwell Road, Lanesborough: 2-mile hike)

Most hiking experiences will include hot chocolate following the hike. For additional information, visit the Commonwealth of Massachusetts website.