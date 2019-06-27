Fox with head stuck in grate rescued by Northborough firefighters

NORTHBOROUGH, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters came to the rescue of a fox that got its head stuck in a grate Thursday morning.

The Northborough Fire Department said they found the fox’s head sticking out of one of the holes in the grate on West Main Street, with the rest of its body stuck on the other side.

Fox Rescue on West Main Street Today pic.twitter.com/ASydItKa7Z — Northborough Fire (@NorthboroFire) June 27, 2019

Firefighters were able to pull the grate – and the fox – out of the road, break the grate apart and release the fox.

Once it was freed, the fox ran off into the woods. It did not appear to be injured.