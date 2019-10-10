Four-day workweeks surge with low unemployment

(CBS) — Unemployment is at historic lows and that has many companies fighting to find good workers. To attract new employees some business are offering an interesting perk.

A report out last year from the Society for Human Resource Management found 27% of companies offer compressed workweeks with four 10 hours days. 12% go a step further and offer four days, but employees only have to work 32 hours a week.

Dawn Fay is senior district president at the staffing agency Robert Half. She says, “This four-day workweek is something we’re starting to see as a trend.” Fay says the tight job market has companies creating perks like flexible hours, the ability to work from home, and even unlimited vacation. “So there’s a lot of different things that we’re seeing out there that’s helping companies try to attract and retain and keep employees from burning out,” she says.

Andrew Colbertson is a digital marketing coordinator for Surestep, a company in Indiana. Even though he works full time, you won’t find him in the office on Fridays. Employees have the option of working four 10-hour days. He says, “Knowing that on Fridays I get to be home with my son and wife, it’s wonderful.”

Surestep CEO Bernie Veldman says offering the four-day option has helped him attract new workers. He says, “People like having Friday off and I find myself that by the time Saturday rolls around all the stuff I wanted to get done is already done on Friday and you really got more of your weekend to enjoy.”

Colbertson says the four-day week has boosted morale. “Even if you have a rough Monday morning you know four days from now I have a long break,” he says. He can always look forward to a three-day weekend.