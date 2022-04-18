BOSTON (WPRI) — Nearly three years ago, former WPRI anchor Caroline Goggin’s life changed in an instant.

Goggin suffered an ischemic stroke at the age of 27, just three weeks after marrying her husband Travis Eldridge.

The frightening experience has put life into perspective for Goggin, who has spent the past several months training to run in the Boston Marathon.

Goggin and her husband dedicated each of the 26.2 miles to 61 local stroke survivors and victims.

The last 0.2 of the race she dedicated to herself.

(Story continues below gallery.)

Corey Welch/ WPRI-TV

Together, Goggin and Eldridge raised $25,000 for Tedy’s Team, which is an organization dedicated to stroke awareness. It was founded by former New England Patriot Tedy Bruschi after he suffered a stroke.

The pair completed the race in three hours and 53 minutes.