Former dog owner sleeps at animal shelters, comforting pets waiting for forever homes

Don't Miss

by: Bill Wood/WGNO

Posted: / Updated:

COVINGTON, La (NewsNation Now) — Kris Rotonda has been spending some nights recently at Northshore Humane Society in Covington — a no-kill shelter since 1953.

His roommate on any night always reminds him of the dog he adopted from a place like this a few years ago who sadly passed away from cancer. He credits that dog with his new mission.

Rotonda keeps shelter dogs across the country some much-needed company at night as they wait for their forever home.

“I’m trying to inspire change all across the country of how people view shelter animals,” he said.

Kris’ mission is called Jordan’s Way and you can contact him by clicking here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download Mobile Apps from WPRI 12
DOWNLOAD APPS NOW: Apple App Store | Google Play Store
PINPOINT WEATHER // Quick Links:

Coronavirus: Complete Coverage

More Coronavirus

Dan Yorke State of Mind: Dan's Daily Update

DYSOM 11/4/20:Joe Cammarano, Political Science Professor, Providence College

More Dan Yorke State of Mind

Don't Miss

Viewer Pa on WPRI.com

LIVE CAMS on WPRI.com

More Live Cams

The Border Report Tour

More Border Report Tour

CMA Awards 2020

More CMA Awards