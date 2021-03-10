For the first time, Big Blue Bug takes part in longstanding RI tradition

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) ─ For the first time ever, Nibbles Woodaway “went firefly” Monday night to participate in a more than five-year tradition.

Every night around 8:30 p.m., patients at Hasbro Children’s Hospital wait by the window for dozens of flashing lights to wish them goodnight.

Even though “Good Night Lights” has been around for awhile, this is the first time the Big Blue Bug took part, according to a recent Facebook post from the organizer.

The Rhode Island icon, which sits atop pest control company Big Blue Bug Solutions off I-95, flashed its lights at the hospital Monday night, “making an exciting new connection with kids in the Behavioral Health Unity on the sixth floor.”

