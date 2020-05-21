‘For Sale’: Burrillville class of 2020 effortlessly pulls off senior prank

BURRILLVILLE, R.I. (WPRI) — With schools closed and remote learning in full swing, Burrillville High School seniors figured out a way to keep one tradition alive.

For their senior prank, the class of 2020 decided to put their school up for sale!

According to Northern Rhode Island News, the 4×15 foot sign was put up overnight on Tuesday in front of the school calling it an “abandoned building” and forwarding all calls to Burrillville High School Principal Michael Whaley.

Whaley said it’s “the best senior prank he’s seen in 11 years at the East Avenue school.”