Football that was Tom Brady's first NFL touchdown pass is up for auction

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS – JANUARY 04: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots looks on as they play against the Tennessee Titans in the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Gillette Stadium on January 04, 2020 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — A Rhode Island man is selling an incredible piece of football history.

Tom Brady’s first NFL touchdown pass football is on the auction block.

Brady has 581 touchdown passes and counting, but it all started on Oct. 14, 2001 when he threw a 21-yard strike to Terry Glenn against the Chargers.

Glenn then threw the ball into the stands where it was caught by a Rhode Islander, who wants to remain anonymous.

The ball is being auctioned off by Lelands.com through June 4.

The current bid is at nearly $79,000.

