PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — The capital city is hoping to encourage outdoor dining this summer by offering food carts throughout the week at Waterplace Park.

The food carts will begin congregating at the park next Thursday, according to the Downtown Providence Park Network.

It’s all part of an initiative to “energize” downtown during the week, attract more visitors to the park and showcase what the state’s small businesses have to offer.

The food carts that plan to frequent the park include Ja Patty, Haitian.ish, Rhode Island Munchies, House of Boba and Retro Ice.

The initiative will continue through Oct. 15. The food carts will be in the park from noon to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sundays.

The food cart schedule will be as follows:

Monday-Thursday: House of Boba, Rhode Island Munchies

House of Boba, Rhode Island Munchies Thursday-Sunday: Retro Ice, Haitian.ish

The schedule will be updated and adjusted throughout the summer. Follow @downtownPVDparks on Instagram for up-to-date information on daily offerings.