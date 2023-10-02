BOSTON (WPRI) — The Foo Fighters are set to return to Boston next summer.

The Seattle-based rock band is slated to perform at Fenway Park on July 21, 2024 as part of their “Everything or Northing At All” tour.

The Foo Fighters will be joined by The Hives and Amyl and the Sniffers.

Tickets officially go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online.

The last time the band played in Boston wasn’t too long ago. The Foo Fighters headlined Boston Calling alongside Paramore last spring.

The band was supposed to headline Boston Calling in 2022, but had to drop out following the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. Veteran drummer Josh Reese has since stepped in to take his place.

The Foo Fighters are best known for their songs “Everlong,” “The Pretender,” “Best of You” and “My Hero.” The band is also expected to perform songs from their 11th studio album “But Here We Are.”