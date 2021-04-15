Flamingos flock to Garden City Center in time for spring

CRANSTON, R.I. (WPRI) ─ Hundreds of lawn flamingos decorating the grass surrounding the gazebo at Garden City Center have left shoppers both puzzled and delighted.

The 300 plastic flamingos are part of a “quirky and cheerful celebration of warmer weather,” according to Garden City Center Marketing Manager Faith Lockhart.

“We’re constantly looking for ways to bring moments of surprise and delight to the Garden City community, even more so now as we enter this post-pandemic world,” Lockhart said. “Our flamingo installation allows visitors to find humor in the unusual, the absurd and unexpected when they visit our property.”

“We are always looking to create special experiences for the community and hope guests at our property smile ear to ear when they pass by our gazebo this spring,” she continued.

The flamingos will be on display in Garden City Center until April 27.

