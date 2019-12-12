First responders recognized for reviving man considered ‘clinically dead’

WARWICK R.I. (WPRI) — Several first responders were recognized Wednesday for reviving a Cranston man who had been considered “clinically dead” earlier this year.

In a ceremony at the Community College of Rhode Island (CCRI), members of the Providence Fire Department, Emergency Services and Water Supply Board were given the Emergency Service Pride Award.

Earlier this year, Providence Water employee Federico Pellegrino, 60, went into cardiac arrest while at work.

His colleagues, according to fire officials, recognized the signs and were able to call 911 and begin CPR.

60-yr old Federico Pellegrino went into cardiac arrest earlier this year. Fire officials say he was “not-alive” for over an hour. Wednesday, Pellegrino thanked coworkers and emergency responders who helped save his life @wpri12 pic.twitter.com/f0f6nxJIPG — Molly O'Brien (@MollyjoOBrien) December 11, 2019

Pellegrino had to be shocked 14 times by first responders, and, according to Deputy Assistant Fire Chief Zachariah Kenyon, was considered “not alive” for more than an hour.

“They were able to maintain oxygen supply in him, so he had no neurological deficit, to finally get his heart going again. It’s really amazing,” Kenyon said.

Pellegrino said Providence Water hosts a CPR training course annually, and even though he usually dreads it, he is now thankful for the training that most likely saved his life.

He said his cardiologist gave him a clean bill of health during his last visit and the experience has given him a whole new outlook on life.