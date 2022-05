BOSTON (WPRI) — Cars weren’t the only things honking on I-93 in Boston over the weekend.

Massachusetts State Police said a family of geese found themselves trapped on the HOV lane on Saturday.

“Like all good parents, the mom and dad refused to abandon their young ones,” state police wrote on Facebook.

With the help of Boston Animal Control, Troopers were able to secure the geese and relocate them to a safe location.