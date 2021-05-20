Fall River man walking all the way to Boston in best friend’s honor

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) ─ A Fall River man is walking roughly 50 miles to get to his college graduation.

Charlie Martin is doing this in honor of his lifelong best friend, Brendan Rockett, who passed away in June 2019. He was 20 years old.

Martin said he and Rockett had been friends since they were kids and attended Boston College together.

Boston College’s graduation ceremony is Sunday but unfortunately, Rockett won’t be there.

Wearing a Boston College hat and a t-shirt that reads “Raised by the River” with a silhouette of the Braga Bridge, Martin began his journey Thursday from his home city to Chestnut Hill.

“With graduation coming up, it’s been on my mind a lot, how he wanted to get this degree for his family,” Martin said. “I never paid homage to him in a big way. It’s something that effects me every single day.”

Martin walked roughly 30 miles Thursday, from Fall River to Easton, and is expected to finish his journey on Friday.

He is raising money for a scholarship in Rockett’s name that will be given to Durfee High School graduates who go on to attend Boston College.

“I think there’s a real need for people from Fall River to go north to Boston, to the universities in the metro area,” Martin said. “There’s a stark contrast between the amount of people with degrees statewide and in the city.”

Martin set a fundraising goal of $21,000, in honor of the Class of 2021. As of Thursday night, he’s raised more than $18,000.

Anyone interested in donating to Martin’s scholarship can do so by clicking here.