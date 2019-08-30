Fall River firefighters see son of late colleague off on first day of school

FALL RIVER, Mass. (WPRI) — Logan Franco made a grand entrance on his first day of kindergarten.

The walkway leading up to Holy Name School was lined with firefighters who were cheering him on as he walked up to the front door. Logan, 5, was all smiles as one firefighter reached over and gave him a high five.

In 2015, Logan’s father, Adam Franco, died of occupational cancer while working as a Fall River firefighter. He was only 32 years old.

“First time I worked with him, I knew he was hardworking and he was dedicated, but I had no idea the strength he had until he battled cancer,” Fall River District Fire Chief Jeffrey Bacon said of Logan’s dad.

Even after his diagnosis, Adam worked as a firefighter for two more years.

“He was really sick, but he still came to work,” Bacon recalled. “That’s just the kind of guy he was.”

Logan’s mother, Angela, said Adam’s diagnosis stunned everyone.

“It wasn’t typical to see in a 28-year-old healthy man. They said it’s something they usually saw in a 65-year-old man and older. They were very reluctant to link it with his career and job,” she recalled.

Logan was born in 2013. Angela said he’s the spitting image of his father in every single way, despite only knowing him for a year and a half.

“We attend his football games and baseball games, and naturally, there’s a lot of daddys there, and it’s always mommy,” Angela said. “He knows daddy lives up in heaven, but he just doesn’t understand why.”

Knowing Adam wouldn’t be there for Logan’s first day of school, his father’s former colleagues made sure they were there to see him off.

“I thought this would be a great way to ease him a little bit, see some familiar faces and make it a little easier for him to head to school that morning,” Bacon said.

Logan said he hopes his dad’s fellow firefighters are there each first day of school he has – all the way up until he goes to college.

And it seems like they will.

“We’re going to make sure this kid knows who his father was, what he did, and what he meant to all of us. and that’s something we’ll do forever,” Bacon said.