NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WPRI) — Buttonwood Park Zoo is welcoming its newest, and one of its rarest, amphibian species.

Five Panamanian golden frogs now call a terrarium inside the New Bedford zoo’s admissions lobby home.

The frogs, according to the zoo, are critically endangered and exhibit a unique behavior called “semophore,” which is only see in a few frog and toad species.

The zoo described “semophore” as a type of sign language the frogs use to communicate with one another.

“They will ‘wave’ their hands or raise and move their feet to defend their territory, try to attract a mate, or even to greet one another,” the zoo explained.

Zoo admission is not required to view the new frogs or the four different species of poison dart frogs that reside in the terrarium next door.