FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — The single-show attendance record at Gillette Stadium now belongs to an Ed Sheeran concert.

Stadium officials said 71,723 fans flocked to Foxboro Saturday night, breaking a 14-year record held by U2 since Sept. 20, 2009.

Sheeran expressed his gratitude on stage after he was informed of the new record and later retweeted Gillette’s announcement.

Gillette Stadium was the first NFL stadium Sheeran ever headlined, and it’s the first time he’s performed there since 2018. He returned playing songs from six albums as part of his new “+ – = ÷ x Tour” (pronounced The Mathematics Tour).

Khalid was originally scheduled to be a supporting act for Sheeran’s Saturday show, but couldn’t make it after being involved in a car crash. The country band Little Big Town joined the lineup last minute, and John Mayer became the last-minute supporting act for the Friday night show.

