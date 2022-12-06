EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WPRI) — Daizie DiPietro was in the right place at the right time.

The East Providence High School junior was working at a local restaurant when she noticed one of her regulars acting strangely.

“I went to go seat them [the woman and her husband], and she was just not herself,” DiPietro said. “I was talking to her and she just looked really white … I asked her if she had eaten anything.”

Since the woman and her husband frequent the restaurant, DiPietro already knew their drink orders and immediately went to go get them.

But when she returned, the woman was slouched over in her seat.

“I picked her up and was calling her name,” DiPietro recalled. “I was like, ‘are you OK?’ … and that was when she started seizing in my arms.”

DiPietro said the woman eventually passed out, which was when she sprang into action.

“I had her in my arms so she wouldn’t hit her head and I was just pushing everything away with my arms and legs,” she recalled, adding that she also yelled for someone to bring her a wet compress.

DiPietro said a patron assisted her in checking the woman’s pulse, but to no avail.

Thankfully, DiPietro was eventually able to find it herself.

“I ended up being able to count [her pulse] through her carotid artery,” she said.

First responders praised DiPietro for her quick thinking, which likely saved the woman from further injury.

East Providence Mayor Bob DaSilva also applauded her efforts and recognized the teenager for her heroic actions.

“We are so grateful and proud that [DiPietro] … was able to put her skills learned at our high school into practice to help a person in need,” DaSilva said in a statement.

But DiPietro tells 12 News she doesn’t want to be seen as a hero, adding that it’s her passion to help others.

DiPietro said the woman is doing better, and even attempted to give her a gift showing her gratitude.

“I’m not going to accept it because this is who I am, what I want to be, what I want to do … nursing has my heart,” she explained. “It wouldn’t be right accepting something.”

DiPietro’s mother tells 12 News she’s extremely proud of her daughter.

“She works really hard,” Amy DiPietro said. “Her passion is amazing and I know she’s going to go far with whatever she decides to do. She should be very proud, because I am.”

Daizie’s career goals include either becoming a firefighter or an ICU nurse.